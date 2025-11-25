Trump Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys

President Donald Trump upheld a Thanksgiving tradition Wednesday, pardoning two North Carolina turkeys, Gobble and Waddle.

The lighthearted Rose Garden ceremony blended holiday humor with sweeping political remarks.

Trump joked about past turkey pardons, declaring last year's ceremonies "invalid" — a homage to former President Joe Biden's contested autopen actions — and announced he had retroactively pardoned the prior birds, Peach and Blossom.

This year's turkeys, both weighing more than 50 pounds, were repeatedly described by Trump as "record-setting."

Joined by Vice President JD Vance, senior administration officials, and members of Congress, Trump praised the farmers who raised the birds and then delivered the formal pardon.

"Gobble, I just want to tell you this — very important — you are hereby unconditionally pardoned," Trump said, drawing applause with the remarks.

He then reached over to give the plump bird a pat.

"Who would want to harm this beautiful bird," Trump was overheard saying.

It was not clear exactly what had happened to Waddle, the second turkey set for reprieve. Waddle was nowhere to be found.

"Waddle, by the way, is missing in action, but that's OK," Trump said. "We'll pretend Waddle is here."

As he was participating in the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony at the White House, Trump claimed that Biden had used an autopen for last year’s turkey pardon, which he claimed therefore made them "totally invalid."

He went on to joke that Peach and Blossom, the turkeys pardoned by Biden, were on their way to be processed, but that he was officially pardoning them along with this year's birds.

Trump deftly covered holiday themes, economic claims, and attacks on Democrats like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Trump joked he would not say "the governor is a big fat slob," before admitting he stands to lose some pounds himself.

"On a more serious note, as we gather around the dinner table — I'd like to lose a few pounds too, by the way, and I'm not going to lose it on Thanksgiving, I can tell you that, because I'm going to have a turkey," Trump said.

"But it's not going to be that one," he continued, pointing to the pardoned turkey.

"I hope all Americans will have the chance to enjoy the fellowship of family and friends, and renew our faith in God's providence."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack and The Associated Press contributed to this report.