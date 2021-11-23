Farm Bureau: Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner Up 14 Percent

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people rose this year compared to 2020, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation released ahead of the holiday Tuesday.

The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is $53.31, according to the Farm Bureau, an increase of $6.41 (14%) from last year, when the average cost was $46.90. A full 16-pound turkey costs an average of $23.99, up $1.50 or 24% from last year. Other items included on the survey shopping list were stuffing, cranberries, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, and pumpkin pie, among others.

The Farm Bureau does note there are some mitigating circumstances, such as the survey being conducted during the weeks before most grocery store chains begin dropping prices on whole frozen turkeys, the price of which actually dropped by $1.07 or 18% in just one week from Nov. 12-18.

"Several factors contributed to the increase in average cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner," AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh said in a statement. "These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat."

Nigh added, "the trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019."

She noted, "taking turkey out of the basket of foods reveals a 6.6% price increase compared to last year, which tracks closely with the Consumer Price Index for food and general inflation across the economy."

Volunteer shoppers for the Farm Bureau checked the prices of various food items at grocery stores across the country from Oct. 26-Nov. 8, 2021.