×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | synagogue | shooter | british intelligence

Reports: Texas Synagogue Gunman Was Known to British Intelligence

Reports: Texas Synagogue Gunman Was Known to British Intelligence
(Brandon Wade/AP)

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 10:26 AM

The suspected gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue before he was killed was known to British intelligence and assessed to no longer be a threat at the time he traveled to the United States, the BBC and other media are reporting.

"Malik Faisal Akram, the Texas synagogue hostage-taker, was known to MI5 and was investigated in 2020. He was assessed to be no longer a risk at the time he flew to US at New Year," Frank Gardner, BBC Security Correspondent, said in a tweet.

He was put on a list of Subjects of Interests ny MI5, The Telegraph reported, citing an unnamed government source, but the spy agency concluded that he did not “pass the threshold” for a full-blown investigation.

“There were no grounds for further examination and no basis to prevent him traveling,” The Telegraph's source said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The suspected gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue before he was killed was known to British intelligence and assessed to no longer be a threat at the time he traveled to the United States, the BBC and other media are reporting.
texas, synagogue, shooter, british intelligence
144
2022-26-18
Tuesday, 18 January 2022 10:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved