Texas Weighs Adding Bible Stories to School Reading Lists

Texas education officials are weighing changes to classroom instruction that would incorporate Bible passages into required reading lists and place greater emphasis on U.S. and Texas history.

The Texas State Board of Education, which holds a 10-5 Republican majority, is set to meet on Tuesday to consider the proposals, including grade-by-grade reading requirements affecting millions of students.

A draft from the Texas Education Agency includes widely taught works such as "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" for kindergarten, "A Wrinkle in Time" for seventh grade, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech for eighth grade.

It also adds Bible passages for middle and high school students, including the story of David and Goliath and a passage on love from 1 Corinthians.

A separate proposal would scale back the number of required books and introduce Bible readings in elementary school.

But Democrat board members argue that the list lacks diversity.

"There is a mass lack of representation," Marisa Perez-Diaz, who represents San Antonio and parts of South Texas, told The New York Times. She pointed out that Hispanic and Black students make up a majority of the state's public-school population.

The proposed social studies revisions would adopt a chronological approach focused on U.S. and Texas history. Critics, including progressive advocacy groups and some historians, say the plan emphasizes American exceptionalism and Christianity's influence while reducing attention to global history.

"Do we want the next generation of Texas students competing in a global economy never having really learned very much about China?" Brendan Gillis, of the American Historical Association, told the Times. Gillis' organization has been critical of the proposal.

Texas, home to 5.4 million public school students, accounts for roughly 11% of the nation's total.

Supporters say the changes would restore a traditional approach to education rooted in Western civilization and foundational texts.

"Islam and Buddhism didn't found the West," Mandy Drogin, a senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told the outlet.

"To not know the story of the good Samaritan, for example, you're really going to miss on not just important lessons, but rich cultural and historical significance as an American," she added.

The effort comes amid a broader push by Republicans, including President Donald Trump, to highlight Christianity’s role in America’s founding and strengthen civics education. The Trump administration has directed more than $150 million toward history and civics programs ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4.

The board is expected to take a preliminary vote later this week, with a final decision expected in June. Any approved changes would not take effect until 2030.