'Hard to Think': Trump Mourns Texas School Massacre

Former President Donald Trump mourned the victims of the Texas elementary school massacre, hailed the "bravery" of law enforcement, and questioned how the media can "think or report about anything else."

"So hard to think or report about anything else after watching the Texas school 'massacre' which took place yesterday," Trump wrote Wednesday morning on his Truth Social account.

"Thank you to the great wisdom and bravery of our law enforcement professionals, and condolences to all who are suffering so gravely with the loss of those incredible souls so close to you.

"No words can express the sorrow and grief of this absolutely horrible event. It is a moment in time which will never be forgotten!"

A gunman, 18, slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school Tuesday, barricading himself inside a single fourth-grade classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way," authorities said Wednesday.