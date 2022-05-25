×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | school | shooting | gun violence | donald trump

'Hard to Think': Trump Mourns Texas School Massacre

then president donald trump sits with his arms folded and a contrite expression
Former President Donald Trump (Joel Martinez/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 May 2022 12:09 PM

Former President Donald Trump mourned the victims of the Texas elementary school massacre, hailed the "bravery" of law enforcement, and questioned how the media can "think or report about anything else."

"So hard to think or report about anything else after watching the Texas school 'massacre' which took place yesterday," Trump wrote Wednesday morning on his Truth Social account.

"Thank you to the great wisdom and bravery of our law enforcement professionals, and condolences to all who are suffering so gravely with the loss of those incredible souls so close to you.

"No words can express the sorrow and grief of this absolutely horrible event. It is a moment in time which will never be forgotten!"

A gunman, 18, slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school Tuesday, barricading himself inside a single fourth-grade classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way," authorities said Wednesday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump mourned the victims of Texas elementary school massacre, hailed the "bravery" of law enforcement, and questioned how the media can "think or report about anything else." 
texas, school, shooting, gun violence, donald trump
151
2022-09-25
Wednesday, 25 May 2022 12:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved