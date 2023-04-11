Texas Rally to Call for Increased Enforcement of Border Laws

Convention of States President Mark Meckler is organizing a rally to call on Texas legislators to increase the enforcement of the state's existing laws on the border with Mexico, the Daily Caller reported.

The "How Many More" march is set to take place April 29 in Austin, Texas, according to the event's website.

"What we're saying is that we as Texans have a special obligation to protect Texas, but also to protect the country," Meckler told the news outlet, noting his group hopes to draw about 20,000 attendees.

The rally's website said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, will attend, as will several former law enforcement officials.

"It's our border," Meckler continued. "We have the longest contiguous border of Mexico of any state in the United States, over 1,300 miles. And our Legislature needs to step in and that's part of HB 20."

Meckler added the rally will focus on the humanitarian effects of the border situation and is "not about blaming the Biden administration."

He said: "It's not about pointing fingers at anybody in particular; it's not about blaming the Texas Legislature. This is not about blame. This is about responsibility. And it's about we the people taking responsibility and stepping up and saying, All right, we've had enough, you're not going to be complicit anymore and demand that you do everything in your power to fix this."