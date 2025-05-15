Texas State Senate Approves Strict Campus Protest Rules

The Texas State Senate has approved strict controls on campus protests. The legislation makes it illegal for protesters to wear a mask to hide their identity or intimidate others. Loudspeakers and bullhorns are banned.

The bill, introduced by Texas Republican Sen. Brandon Creighton, also spells out who can be involved in a campus protest and who cannot. Students and faculty are allowed to protest, but all others are prohibited. That means parents of students, spouses of students, alumni, and counter protesters are not allowed to be involved in any "expressive activities at public institutions of higher education."

The Dallas Morning News reported that during floor debate, Sen. Creighton said the bill "balances First Amendment rights of faculty, students and staff, while returning local control to university leadership to ensure order and safety on campus." Creighton told senators that limiting disruption was important "to keep students safe during these organized efforts."

The Dallas Morning News also reported that among the campus protests around the country in 2024 over the war in Gaza, there was a protest at the University of Texas, where protesters set up an encampment. State troopers and local law enforcement officers were needed to break up the protest, and 21 people were arrested.

The new protest restrictions prohibit "camping," "encampments," and ban erecting any type of "living accommodations."

Opponents of the legislation, according to the Dallas Morning News, argued that the bill limits free speech and could lead to protests on public streets rather than being contained within college or university campuses. The Texas State House will soon begin its review of the bill.