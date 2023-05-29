×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | operation lonestar | migrant busing | border | greg abbott

Four States Assist Texas Border Mission

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 05:04 PM EDT

The Republican governors of four states deployed law enforcement last week to Texas in support of Gov. Greg Abbott's multi-agency Operation Lone Star border security mission.

In a Friday press release, Abbott said that state police troopers and National Guard members from Florida, Idaho, Tennessee, and Nebraska would be sent to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety and National Guard.

"Every state is a border state under Biden's open border policies," Abbott posted Friday on Twitter. "I urge other Governors to join our response to Biden's border crisis."

"While President Biden refuses to secure the border, we've stepped up to fill the gaps he created," Abbott wrote in another post, highlighting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' support.

Breitbart noted that this is not the first time the Florida Highway Patrol has been deployed to Texas. Last May, DeSantis sent 200 Department of Law Enforcement officers, 800 National Guardsmen, and 141 other officials.

The news comes as Texas has reported success in its aims to secure the border, prevent drug and human trafficking, as well as intercept transnational criminal behavior between busy ports of entry.

Since launching, the press release claims, there have been over 377,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 26,000 felony charges. In addition, Texas authorities have seized over 417 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Texas has also transported over 9,500 migrants to Washington, D.C., since April 2022, more than 7,000 to New York City since August 5, and an additional 2,000 to Chicago since August 31, the release stated.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Republican governors of four states deployed law enforcement last week to Texas in support of Gov. Greg Abbott's multi-agency Operation Lone Star border security mission.
texas, operation lonestar, migrant busing, border, greg abbott
255
2023-04-29
Monday, 29 May 2023 05:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved