Four States Assist Texas Border Mission

The Republican governors of four states deployed law enforcement last week to Texas in support of Gov. Greg Abbott's multi-agency Operation Lone Star border security mission.

In a Friday press release, Abbott said that state police troopers and National Guard members from Florida, Idaho, Tennessee, and Nebraska would be sent to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety and National Guard.

"Every state is a border state under Biden's open border policies," Abbott posted Friday on Twitter. "I urge other Governors to join our response to Biden's border crisis."

"While President Biden refuses to secure the border, we've stepped up to fill the gaps he created," Abbott wrote in another post, highlighting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' support.

Breitbart noted that this is not the first time the Florida Highway Patrol has been deployed to Texas. Last May, DeSantis sent 200 Department of Law Enforcement officers, 800 National Guardsmen, and 141 other officials.

The news comes as Texas has reported success in its aims to secure the border, prevent drug and human trafficking, as well as intercept transnational criminal behavior between busy ports of entry.

Since launching, the press release claims, there have been over 377,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 26,000 felony charges. In addition, Texas authorities have seized over 417 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Texas has also transported over 9,500 migrants to Washington, D.C., since April 2022, more than 7,000 to New York City since August 5, and an additional 2,000 to Chicago since August 31, the release stated.