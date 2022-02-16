Texas National Guard Deployed at Border First to Unionize

Texas National Guard troops deployed to the border under Operation Lone Star have become the first state active-duty troops to unionize, seeking to capitalize on the Justice Department's declaration guard troops can do so.

The Texas State Employees Union's Military Caucus is scheduled for its first meeting next week, seeking to address difficult working conditions, according to a solider leading the effort, ArmyTimes reported.

The ArmyTimes found the soldier posting about the unionization plans on Reddit and verified the soldier's identity while keeping his name anonymous in the report, fearing retaliation from Texas Military Department leadership.

"We will be discussing issues specific to service members on Operation Lone Star," the post read.

"We want to know what is affecting service members so that we know where to focus our efforts. We will also be discussing both short term and long term strategies, as well as tips and resources for recruiting new members," it continued.

While it is the first state active-duty troops seeking to unionize under the new Biden administration Justice Department filing, there are some full-time guard troops who are already unionized in the civilian capacity as federal employees, according to ArmyTimes.

The Texas Military Department and the union officials have not immediately responding to ArmyTimes' request for comment.

The DOJ filing on unionizing had clarified the existing federal law banning military members from unionizing "does not apply to guard members on state active duty or in the Inactive National Guard," according to DOJ lawyers.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star has deployed thousands of Texas National Guard to the southern border with Mexico to "do the work of the federal government" that President Joe Biden's administration is not doing, Abbott has told Newsmax.

The DOJ clarification of unionization of Texas National Guard could potentially complicate Abbott's Operation Lone Star deployment of addition border forces in opposition to the Biden's administration's alleged "dereliction of duty" at the border.