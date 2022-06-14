×
texas | myra flores

GOP Picks Up House Seat in Texas Special Election

Mayra Flores (Courtesy Flores for Congress)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 11:08 PM

Republicans gained a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday when Mayra Flores edged out Democrat Dan Sanchez in the Texas District 34 special election.

Decision Desk HQ called the election with 95% of ballots counted. Flores had 51% of the vote to Sanchez's 43%. Two other candidates finished in the low single digits.

"I've seen enough: Mayra Flores (R) defeats Dan Sanchez (D) in the #TX34 special election, flipping an 84% Hispanic Rio Grande Valley seat red," tweeted Dave Wasserman, U.S.  House editor for the Cook Political Report.

But Flores' seat could be short-lived, Wasserman predicted, since redistricting will make the district even more Democrat-friendly this November, when she'll have to defend the seat again.

"This special election was held under the old #TX34 lines, which are Biden +4. In November, she'll face Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D) in the redrawn #TX34, which is Biden +15. @CookPolitical November rating: Lean D."

The election was held to replace former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who stepped down earlier this year.

