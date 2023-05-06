Multiple Dead in Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting

Several people, including children were injured Saturday in a shooting outside of a busy suburban Dallas mall and a suspect was dead, local media reported.

The mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall took place at 3:36 p.m. local time (4:36 p.m. ET), about 25 miles northeast of Dallas.

A local police news conference noted the initial response to the active shooter came from a police officer on an unrelated call hearing the gun shots nearby and responding, taking down the shooter.

There was no word on deaths but reports say there were nine victims outside the Allen Premium Outlets mall, where video showed the sound of gunfire ringing out.

An alleged dash cam video appears to capture the start of the incident.

Aerial cameras have captured at least four bodies under sheets and blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall, according to Reuters. Other photos of the deceased showed those four bodies drenched in blood and appeared to include children.

WFAA television reported police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. The Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is also dead, WFAA reported.

"He pretty much was walking down the sidewalk just ... shooting his gun outside," an eyewitness told the station. "He was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part."

"We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today," Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, tweeted Saturday night. "Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.

"This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues."

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, called the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy" in a written statement.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," Abbott wrote. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

Video footage from local media showed police officers hurrying shoppers out of the mall, with squad cars and emergency vehicles parked near entryways.

"Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update," the Allen Police Department said in a Twitter post.

Allen, Texas, is a community of about 100,000 people.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing.

"It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside," Payton said.

People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into the fitting rooms and then a lockable back room, he said. When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were laying nearby.

Once outside, Payton saw bodies.

"I pray it wasn't kids, but it looked like kids," he said. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the ground, he said.

"It broke me when I walked out to see that," he said.

Further away, he saw the body of a heavyset man wearing all black. He assumed it was the shooter, Payton said, because unlike the other bodies it had not been covered up.

Stan and Mary Ann Greene were browsing in the Columbia sportswear store when the shooting started.

"We had just gotten in, just a couple minutes earlier, and we just heard a lot of loud popping," Mary Ann Greene told The Associated Press. "I said, 'Was that gunfire?'"

Employees immediately rolled down the security gate and brought everyone to the rear of the store until police arrived and escorted them out, the Greenes said.

Eber Romero was at the Under Armour store when a cashier mentioned that there was a shooting.

As he left the store, Romero said, the mall appeared empty, and all the shops had their security gates down. That is when he started seeing broken glass and people who had been shot on the floor.

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to the mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling outdoor mall.

Ambulances from several neighboring cities responded to the scene.

The Dallas office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used to compile this report.