Texas House Approves Collegiate Trans Athlete Bill

The Texas House of Representatives gave final approval Thursday to a bill restricting transgender athletes from competing in college sports based on their gender identity, The Texas Tribune reported.

The bill, written by state Sen. Mayes Middleton and sponsored in the House by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, will now go back to the Senate to be approved before it is sent to Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Senate Bill 15 codifies in Texas statute that when competing and sex-segregated sports athletes must compete in accordance with their biological sex," Swanson said.

"This legislation is not about participation. This legislation is not about restricting anyone’s opportunities," she added. "This legislation is about intercollegiate athletic competition. We are here to ensure there is fair play at the highest, most competitive levels of college athletics."

Democrats and trans advocates voiced their disapproval.

"Instead of working to create societies that are more tolerant and accepting, we are putting forward more senseless legislation that targets trans people in particular, and discriminates against communities at large," said state Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos before the bill passed.

"This bill once again is another hateful and fear-mongering bill to distract Texas voters from the real issues not being addressed this session. And it encourages discrimination and inclusion against transgender Texans."

Ricardo Martinez, CEO of LGBTQ organization Equality Texas, said lawmakers are just trying to "remove trans people from public life."

"Trans people belong in sports — just like they belong in the arts, in tech, and in political office. Trans people belong. Period," Martinez said. "The vote today is a harsh reminder that some lawmakers are more dedicated to their own hatred than they are to our collective freedom."

The bill provides whistleblower protection for people who report violations at a university athletics program and allows people to file civil lawsuits against a college or university if they believe the law has been violated.