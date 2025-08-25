Texas GOP Moves Hit Hurdle as Quorum-Breaker Punishment Fails to Gain Votes

A Republican push to formally censure Texas House Democrats who fled the state to block redistricting failed to gain the necessary two‑thirds vote this week — even as the GOP advanced punitive proposals to deter future walkouts.

The effort, driven by frustration over legislative paralysis, collapsed without sufficient support among Republicans, highlighting deep divisions within the majority, according to The Wall Street Journal and Austin American-Statesman.

In response to the failed censure push, the Republican caucus endorsed a suite of measures designed to limit quorum‑breaking tactics. Those proposals include boosting daily fines from $500 to more than $660, stripping leadership roles, and reducing office budgets for absent lawmakers.

Meanwhile, House Bill 18 was reviewed by the House Elections Committee — it would bar fundraising or campaign fund use by absent members, with penalties up to $5,000 per violation, the Statesman said.

The political escalation stems from a dramatic two‑week walkout by over 50 Texas House Democrats, who fled the state in early August to deny the two‑thirds quorum needed to pass a GOP‑backed congressional redistricting plan — known as the "Big, Beautiful Map." The measure aimed to create up to five new Republican‑leaning districts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Gov. Greg Abbott swiftly expanded the second special session agenda to include legislation targeting quorum‑breakers, such as House Bill 18 (restricted fundraising), Senate Bill 48 and House Bill 64 (vacate seat after seven unexcused absences), and House Joint Resolution 10 (lower quorum requirement to a simple majority, pending voter approval).

With Democrats returning to Austin around Aug. 18, the House resumed business. However, tension remained high. Republicans proposed internal rule changes — including leadership removal, stiffer fines, and budget withholdings — to keep quorum breakers in check.

The financial consequences for the walkout have been steep. Fines of approximately $9,000 per absentee — including daily penalties and expenses to deploy DPS agents—have been levied, creating a collective tab and yielding rising GOP ire.

Despite these efforts, attempts to censure Democrats fell short, prompting sharp criticism from GOP conservatives. Speaker Dustin Burrows drew fire from within his own ranks — Rep. Andy Hopper blamed him for not marshaling enough support, while Rep. Nate Schatzline accused "uniparty Republicans" of siding with walkout Democrat, the Associated Press said.