Texas HS Shooting Suspect Released on Bail

The Texas student who allegedly shot three people at his high school before fleeing and then surrendering hours later, was released from jail Thursday afternoon.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who attends Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, was released as a civil rights attorney who joined him insisted the case wasn't a "standard-issue school shooting," The New York Post reported.

A family spokeswoman has claimed Simpkins acted out in self defense Wednesday after being robbed and targeted by bullies.

Simpkins, charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was confined to his home after posting $75,000 bond at Tarrant County Jail on Thursday afternoon, news station WFAA reported. He must submit to drug and alcohol testing, and wear a GPS monitoring device.

If convicted, Simpkins could face up to 20 years in prison.

A civil rights attorney representing the Simpkins' family slammed reporters outside the jail for portraying the incident as a "standard-issue school shooting."

"There are numerous school shootings that have occurred across this country which are tragic. All school shootings are tragic," attorney Kim T. Cole said. "However, in this situation, this was not someone who was just out to go and shoot a school and had made up their mind [and said,] 'You know hey I'm upset and I'm just going to shoot anyone I see.'

"That was not the situation here. So, I request the media correct their narrative with regard to what happened, and that you all respect the family’s privacy."

Simpkins, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered to Arlington police hours after the incident.

A video clip appearing on social media allegedly showed Simpkins and another student getting into an altercation that escalated into gunfire.

The fight was broken up, with Simpkins and the other student appearing to calm down. Simpkins then pulled out a gun from his orange backpack and fired several shots, striking three people, according to an arrest warrant, the Post said.

A 25-year-old teacher who tried to break up the fight was shot in the back, suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung, according to police.

Authorities have said a 15-year-old boy was in critical condition. A teenage girl grazed by a bullet had been discharged from the hospital.

A fourth victim, a pregnant woman, was injured in a fall during the shooting, and received medical care on the scene, police said.