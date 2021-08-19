×
Tags: Coronavirus | texas | greg abbott | mask mandate | ban | supreme court | restraining order

Texas Supreme Court Upholds Block on State's Mask Mandate Ban

greg abbott speaks to a congressional hearing
Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott (Stephen Spillman/AP)

Thursday, 19 August 2021 10:04 PM

The Texas Supreme Court has declined to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate ban.

The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton's appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its Thursday decision.

The move comes the same day as the Texas Education Agency dropped, for now, enforcement in the state's public school systems of Abbott's mask mandate ban.

In a public health guidance letter issued Thursday, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


