Texas Gov. Abbott Sends Troopers to Border Over Cartel Violence

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced he would surge state law enforcement officials to the southern border in response to escalating cartel violence in Mexico.

Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to enhance public safety and homeland security operations across the state, citing growing threats posed by Mexican drug cartels, according to a news release.

"Mexican drug cartels pose a significant threat to public safety and national security," Abbott said. "By increasing proactive efforts to defend against cartel violence, Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to protect our state and our nation. We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans."

Under Abbott's directive, DPS will surge Texas Highway Patrol troopers, Texas Rangers, the Criminal Investigations Division, and the Special Operations Group to the border region to detect, interdict, and apprehend criminals and prevent spillover violence.

The state will also ramp up Tactical Marine Unit patrols and Aircraft Operations Division flights along the border.

In addition, personnel from the Homeland Security Division and the Texas Fusion Center will be activated to monitor social media and suspicious activity reports around the clock.

The move follows Abbott's Sunday warning urging Texans in Mexico — and those with family or friends traveling there — to heed U.S. State Department advisories amid security operations and criminal unrest across multiple Mexican states.

The State Department has advised U.S. citizens to shelter in place in Baja California, Jalisco, Quintana Roo, and parts of Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas.

The violence escalated after the death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as El Mencho.

His death during a Mexican military operation triggered cartel retaliation, including burning vehicles and road blockades designed to disrupt security forces.

Flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara were canceled over the weekend, with major U.S. airlines issuing travel waivers and alerts for affected passengers.

"Texans' safety is my top priority, whether they are here at home or traveling abroad," Abbott said in a Sunday release.

He urged Texans in Mexico to remain in contact with the U.S. Embassy or nearest consulate, avoid high-risk areas, and follow all shelter-in-place instructions.

DPS is coordinating with the State Department and the FBI to monitor the evolving situation and share intelligence.

Texans needing immediate assistance were encouraged to contact the State Department or the Texas Fusion Center.

