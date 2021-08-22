8 Texas, Florida GOP-Held Districts Grew Most in US Census

Republican-held districts in Florida and Texas, the two largest red states in the U.S., represented eight of the 10 fastest growing districts in the country over the last decade, according to the latest U.S. Census data, reports Politico.

Districts in Utah and South Carolina represented the other two fastest growing areas, and all but one of them are in districts with seats currently held by Republicans, according to the report.

Texas adds two House seats, while Florida one due to growth, and the Republican leaders in those states will lead the redrawing of district lines, keeping the number of residents roughly equal.

That means Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, south of Houston, or Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the Houston suburbs west to Austin, will need to have lines drawn to shrink the size of their constituencies, according to the report.

The top 10 largest population gains by district: