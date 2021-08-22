8 Texas, Florida GOP-Held Districts Grew Most in US Census

Republican-held districts in Florida and Texas, the two largest red states in the U.S., represented eight of the 10 fastest growing districts in the country over the last decade, according to the latest U.S. Census data, reports Politico.
Districts in Utah and South Carolina represented the other two fastest growing areas, and all but one of them are in districts with seats currently held by Republicans, according to the report.
Texas adds two House seats, while Florida one due to growth, and the Republican leaders in those states will lead the redrawing of district lines, keeping the number of residents roughly equal.
That means Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, south of Houston, or Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the Houston suburbs west to Austin, will need to have lines drawn to shrink the size of their constituencies, according to the report.
The top 10 largest population gains by district:
- Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., 9th District gained 272,909 residents (40%).
- Nehls, 22nd District gained 260,911 residents (36.7%).
- McCaul, 10th District gained 237,417 residents (33.9%).
- Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, 26th District gained 235,069 residents (33.2%).
- Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, 31st District gained 232,554 residents (33.2%).
- Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, 3rd District gained 229,074 residents (32.5%).
- Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, 8th District gained 213,337 residents (30.3%).
- Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Texas, 16th District gained 203,181 residents (29.8%).
- Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, 4th District gained 202,526 residents (29.8%).
- Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., 1st District gained 183,559 residents (29.8%).
