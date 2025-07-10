WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | floods | nasa | trump administration

NASA Sends Aircraft, Tech to Aid Texas Relief Efforts

By    |   Thursday, 10 July 2025 03:52 PM EDT

NASA is deploying special aircraft and other technology to assist in relief efforts in Central Texas following deadly flooding in the area, reported ABC.

"Persistent cloud-cover has made it difficult to obtain clear satellite imagery, so the Disasters Program coordinated with NASA's Airborne Science Program at NASA's Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston to conduct a series of flights to gather observations of the impacted regions," NASA said in a statement.

"The team's goal is to characterize the extent of flooding to help with understanding the amount of damage within communities."

More than 160 people are still believed to be missing in Texas days after flash floods killed over 100 people during the July Fourth weekend, the state's governor said Tuesday.

The huge jump in the number unaccounted for — roughly three times higher than previously said — came after authorities set up a hotline for families to call.

Search-and-rescue teams are using heavy equipment to untangle and peel away layers of trees, unearth large rocks in riverbanks, and move massive piles of debris that stretch for miles in the search for the missing people. Crews in airboats, helicopters, and on horseback along with hundreds of volunteers are part of one of the largest search operations in Texas history.

"We do this because this is something we are uniquely able to provide," said NASA Acting Associate Administrator Vanessa Wyche.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
NASA is deploying special aircraft and other technology to assist in relief efforts in Central Texas following deadly flooding in the area, reported ABC.
texas, floods, nasa, trump administration
228
2025-52-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved