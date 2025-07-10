NASA Sends Aircraft, Tech to Aid Texas Relief Efforts

NASA is deploying special aircraft and other technology to assist in relief efforts in Central Texas following deadly flooding in the area, reported ABC.

"Persistent cloud-cover has made it difficult to obtain clear satellite imagery, so the Disasters Program coordinated with NASA's Airborne Science Program at NASA's Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston to conduct a series of flights to gather observations of the impacted regions," NASA said in a statement.

"The team's goal is to characterize the extent of flooding to help with understanding the amount of damage within communities."

More than 160 people are still believed to be missing in Texas days after flash floods killed over 100 people during the July Fourth weekend, the state's governor said Tuesday.

The huge jump in the number unaccounted for — roughly three times higher than previously said — came after authorities set up a hotline for families to call.

Search-and-rescue teams are using heavy equipment to untangle and peel away layers of trees, unearth large rocks in riverbanks, and move massive piles of debris that stretch for miles in the search for the missing people. Crews in airboats, helicopters, and on horseback along with hundreds of volunteers are part of one of the largest search operations in Texas history.

"We do this because this is something we are uniquely able to provide," said NASA Acting Associate Administrator Vanessa Wyche.