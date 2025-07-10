Fired Texas Doctor Apologizes for Social Media Flood Post

A Texas doctor has apologized after being fired following a social media post that suggested President Donald Trump's supporters "get what they voted for" amid the deadly Texas floods.

Dr. Christina Propst, formerly with Blue Fish Pediatrics in the Houston area, on Tuesday issued a public apology for a since-deleted social media post.

"I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry. I take full responsibility for a social media comment I made before we knew that so many precious lives were lost to the terrible tragedy in Central Texas," Propst wrote in a 550-word statement, KPRC reported.

"I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief, and for that I am truly sorry."

She attributed her original post as coming "from a place of frustration."

On Sunday, Blue Fish Pediatrics posted a statement on its website saying, "We were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians. The individual is no longer employed" by the company.

In a post under her old Facebook username Chris Tina, Propst wrote, "May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts."

After being exposed by the Libs of TikTok account, Blue Fish Pediatrics issued its statement.

"Thank you for alerting us to this," Dr. Sherif Zaafran, president of the Texas Medical Board, wrote in an X post, sharing the original Blue Fish Pediatrics statement.

"I was made aware of this earlier. This is the response of her employer attached on here. There is no place for politicization."

Zaafran added, "The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors. Any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated."

The confirmed death toll from Fourth of July holiday floods that ravaged the central Texas Hill Country — including a river bank cluttered with children's summer camps — rose to 121 as the urgent search for more than 170 people still missing entered a seventh day.

Hundreds of workers in Kerr County and other central Texas communities continue to comb through piles of muddy debris, but with no live rescues reported this week, worries have swelled that the death toll could still rise.

AFP contributed to this story.