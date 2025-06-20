WATCH TV LIVE

Texas Alters Early Voting Period to Increase Access

By    |   Friday, 20 June 2025 11:28 AM EDT

Texas lawmakers approved several measures they hope will improve access to early voting in the state.

Lawmakers also passed measures aimed at reducing rejections of mail-in voting applications and ballots while also adding new restrictions on curbside voting, The Texas Tribune reported.

Senate Bill 2753 retains the required 12-day early voting period, but early voting will start later, eliminating a three-day gap between the end of early voting and Election Day, according to the Tribune.

Polling places are now required to be open for nine hours on Sunday, rather than six, as voters now have an extra weekend for early voting, the Tribune reported.

The changes mean a delay in the release of partial vote tallies from early ballots, election administrators told the Tribune. Counties will also have to secure more poll workers to work longer hours and will be forced to cover the costs, the Tribune said.

Senate Bill 2964 allows election workers to contact voters to notify them of errors on their mail ballot application before it is processed and allows voters to correct the errors by mail or in person, according to the Tribune.

Both bills were approved with bipartisan support and are set to take effect in September.

Legislators concerned about the misuse of curbside voting passed legislation that requires anyone using it to sign a form swearing under penalty of perjury that they are unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or a likelihood of injuring their health, the Tribune said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

