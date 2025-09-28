WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: texas | drought | water

Texas City Faces Water Crisis Over Severe Drought

By    |   Sunday, 28 September 2025 06:59 AM EDT

Worsening drought conditions are expected to drop water levels so low that a small South Texas city may no longer be able to safely pump drinking water, reported NBC News.

“It’s not that we’re running out of water or we’re going to be completely dry,” Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis said. “It’s going to be difficult to pull clear water out of the lake because we’ll be pulling up mud with the water.”

Lake Corpus Christi could be undrinkable by late December, according to Davis.

The city is now attempting to fast-track two new water wells near the treatment plant.

“We’re pushing everything to an emergency,” Davis said. “We’re gonna get all the paperwork done by October and get it drilled just in time before the end of December.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Worsening drought conditions are expected to drop water levels so low that a small South Texas city may no longer be able to safely pump drinking water, reports NBC News."It's not that we're running out of water or we're going to be completely dry," Mathis City Manager...
texas, drought, water
130
2025-59-28
Sunday, 28 September 2025 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved