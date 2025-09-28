Texas City Faces Water Crisis Over Severe Drought

Worsening drought conditions are expected to drop water levels so low that a small South Texas city may no longer be able to safely pump drinking water, reported NBC News.

“It’s not that we’re running out of water or we’re going to be completely dry,” Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis said. “It’s going to be difficult to pull clear water out of the lake because we’ll be pulling up mud with the water.”

Lake Corpus Christi could be undrinkable by late December, according to Davis.

The city is now attempting to fast-track two new water wells near the treatment plant.

“We’re pushing everything to an emergency,” Davis said. “We’re gonna get all the paperwork done by October and get it drilled just in time before the end of December.”