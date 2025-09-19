WATCH TV LIVE

Texas Liberal Group Doxes HS TPUSA Organizers

By    |   Friday, 19 September 2025 05:58 PM EDT

The Harris County, Texas, chapter of Moms for Liberty accused a liberal parents' group of doxing high school students who were organizing a Turning Point USA chapter after co-founder Charlie Kirk's murder last week in Utah.

Moms for Liberty said that "Be the Change SBISD," a liberal group with more than 700 members operating in the Spring Branch Independent School District, published social media content from students at Stratford High School to prevent them from holding meetings on campus.

"Stratford HS TEENS forming a TPUSA Club America were DOXXED by ADULTS sharing students' internal GroupMe content in a 'BE THE CHANGE' private FB group, urging 730 members, operating in secrecy, to also intimidate teacher sponsors. REPREHENSIBLE. These are KIDS!" Moms for Liberty said in a post to X on Thursday.

The post caught the attention of Harmeet Dhillon, U.S. assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department.

"Sick behavior. I'm sure Texas will take action," she said in a post to X on Thursday.

"Be the Change SBISD" said that given Kirk was assassinated "by an individual motivated by interpersonal rivalry (Nick Fuentes or Charlie Kirk being the better far-right activist), it is very risky for students to bring that kind of potential inflammatory rivalry into school halls, especially with the rate of school shooting in the united states."

Further, the group encouraged members to "with your own words" send a letter to two teachers sponsoring the kids' TPUSA effort, according to the post.

"Encourage them to focus on their careers, their students, and actual education. Remind them they have students who are girls, who are black, who are Muslim, who are LGBTQ+, who have been raped, who have been abused ... and those students would be irreparably harmed by their teachers support of an organization that has historically supported hate," the group wrote.

TPUSA estimated that it has received 62,000 inquiries from students looking to form new chapters called Club America at the high school level.

