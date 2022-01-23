×
Tags: texas | deputy | killed | traffic | stop | police | harris county

Texas Deputy Murdered During Traffic Stop

Texas Deputy Murdered During Traffic Stop
(AP)

Sunday, 23 January 2022 07:30 AM

A police officer died Sunday after a driver fired multiple shots at him during an early morning traffic stop and then took off, authorities in Texas said.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, at a news conference. Houston police will handle the investigation. Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy, then drive off.

“This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said. Heap added that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. The suspect was not in custody. To the gunman, Finner said: “The best thing you can do is turn yourself in.”

Galloway had been with the constable's office for about 12 and a half years, Heap said. The deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who Heap said were “broken up” over the death.

“He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed,” Heap said.

Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister, Heap said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.
