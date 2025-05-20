Chlorine Leak in Texas Sends Thousands for Cover

A chlorine leak at an industrial site in south Texas sent thousands for cover on Tuesday morning.

Several schools were included in the "shelter in place" order from local authorities in Freeport, Texas.

Freeport is a small community along the Gulf of America coast, about 40 miles southwest of Galveston.

The leak of potentially dangerous chlorine gas was first discovered at mid-morning. The Daily Mail reported that a cloud of yellow gas could be seen coming from the industrial site.

Local CW 39 reported that the company manufactures a range of industrial chemicals used to make plastics, detergents, and paper products.

Initial reports said there were several possible injuries at the plant site, but those were not confirmed.

The Mail reported that information from a local police department described an "active Level 3 chlorine release," which meant the cloud of gas had expanded past the plant's immediate area.

The safety order for the area was lifted after about two hours.

The Mail reported that a resident told a local TV station that the incident is all part of living in the area.

"It is just part of being here; explosions, gas releases," she said. "The chemical plants take precautions for this.

"It is an undesirable situation. But it does happen."