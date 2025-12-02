Afghan National Accused of Threatening Suicide Attack

Federal prosecutors in Texas have charged a Fort Worth man who, through a video posted on multiple social media platforms, is accused of threatening to build a bomb and carry out a suicide attack.

United States Attorney Ryan Raybould announced the arrest of Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, a citizen of Afghanistan living in Fort Worth, following the filing of a federal complaint.

Prosecutors said Alokozay transmitted a threatening communication in interstate commerce during a Nov. 23, 2025, video call that was later shared on TikTok, X, and Facebook.

The complaint states the video shows Alokozay speaking in Dari with at least two other men on the call while angrily gesturing.

According to federal agents, Alokozay threatened to conduct a suicide attack against the other participants, "infidels," and Americans.

The complaint says he discussed building a bomb inside his vehicle and referenced a yellow cooking oil container that Taliban fighters have used in improvised explosive devices.

Alokozay allegedly said the Taliban were dear to him and claimed he came to the United States to kill the men on the call.

Agents said he also claimed he wanted to carry out a suicide attack on Americans and stated he was not afraid of deportation or being killed.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "This Afghan national came into America during the Biden administration and, as alleged, explicitly stated that he came here in order to kill American citizens."

Bondi added, "The public safety threat created by the Biden administration's vetting breakdown cannot be overstated — the Department of Justice will continue working with our federal and state partners to protect the American people from the prior administration's dangerous incompetence."

Raybould said, "We have zero tolerance for violence and threats of violence to kill American citizens and others like those allegedly made by this individual," while praising the quick work of investigators.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said the arrest shows the bureau's commitment to stopping threats before violence occurs and noted the role of public reporting.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard said online threats "will not be dismissed or taken lightly."

A federal complaint is an allegation and not proof of criminal conduct, and Alokozay is presumed innocent unless convicted in court.

If found guilty, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Fort Worth Police Department investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Vincent Mazzurco.