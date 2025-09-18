Texas A&M President Quits Over Gender Ideology Row

Texas A&M President Mark Welsh will resign Friday amid political backlash stemming from his handling of a student complaint about gender identity content during a children's literature course.

The university made the announcement Thursday.

"President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication," Chancellor Glenn Hegar said in a statement. "We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead."

Welsh initially refused to fire professor Melissa McCoul, who was confronted by a student for presenting gender ideology in a class. Welsh subsequently fired McCoul, but it did not tamp down criticism from Texas officials, the Texas Tribune reported.

"His ambivalence on the issue and his dismissal of the student's concerns by immediately taking the side of the professor is unacceptable," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick posted on X last week. "Most parents, students, and Aggie alumni expect Texas A&M to reflect the values of our state and our nation as well as A&M's rich history. If President Welsh will not or cannot reflect those values, then change needs to happen."

Welsh became interim president in July 2023 and was formally appointed to the position on Dec. 12, 2023, after the resignation of M. Katherine Banks.