×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: test | missile | warship

US Warship Fails to Intercept Test Missile Target

a warship at sea
The cruisers of the Ticonderoga class were the first ships to be equipped with the American Aegis combat system. Their main task is air defense versus airplanes and anti-ship missiles.(Joerg Waterstraat/SULUPRESS.DE/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

Sunday, 30 May 2021 06:10 PM

A U.S. warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile test target on Saturday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said.

"The objective of the test was to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium-range ballistic missile target" with a salvo of two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II missiles, the agency said in a statement.

"However, an intercept was not achieved," it said without giving further details. It did not say where the test was conducted.

The MDA, an agency under the Department of Defense, routinely conducts missile defense tests. It has previously conducted successful intercept tests using types of SM-6 missiles.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A U.S. warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile test target on Saturday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said.
test, missile, warship
112
2021-10-30
Sunday, 30 May 2021 06:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved