NYPD Probes Hate Crime Incident Involving Tesla Vandalism

By    |   Friday, 28 March 2025 04:27 PM EDT

The New York City Police Department reported vandalism designated as a "hate crime" involving a Tesla vehicle.

NYPD Crimestoppers posted on X about two unidentified individuals who had carved or scratched the word "Nazis" along with a swastika symbol on the doors of a parked Tesla in Brooklyn. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the vandalism.

Tesla vehicles have been targeted for vandalism across the country in recent weeks.

Most of the cases of vandalism are believed to have been carried out by activists who are upset about Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency, which is leading efforts to eliminate what DOGE deems wasteful government spending.

U.S Attorney General Pam Bondi labeled the vandalism "domestic terrorism."

The FBI established a task force to investigate all of the cases and whether they were connected in any way.

The NYPD has not reported arrests in the Brooklyn case.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


