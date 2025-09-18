Report: Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' – May Not Be

A Tesla driver in Texas was testing the company's Full Self-Driving software in June when his vehicle nearly drove through a railroad crossing with the gate arms descending and lights flashing.

Italo Frigoli had to brake manually, narrowly avoiding disaster. NBC reported that video evidence reviewed by the network confirmed the incident. And when reporters accompanied him later, the vehicle again failed to recognize the crossing.

That account reflects a recurring issue raised by Tesla owners: FSD software does not consistently handle railroad crossings. Six drivers interviewed by NBC reported similar problems, with several providing video evidence. Additional examples have surfaced on social media since mid-2023, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has raised the matter with Tesla.

Tesla's FSD package is available for a monthly fee or a one-time upfront purchase. It offers advanced driver-assistance. But it is officially classified as "Level 2" automation, requiring constant driver supervision. Despite its name, the software does not make vehicles autonomous. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has nonetheless framed FSD and related AI-powered features, such as robotaxis, as central to the company's future.

Experts point to the system's reliance on "black box" neural networks trained on driving data. If railroad scenarios are underrepresented in training, the software may fail to recognize flashing lights, gate arms or even trains themselves.

Documented failures include vehicles not slowing down, stopping on tracks or attempting to proceed when traffic lights change despite barriers lowering. NBC reported that a June 2024 crash in Pennsylvania occurred when a Tesla in FSD mode drove onto railroad tracks and was struck by a train.

While some owners report improvements, the inconsistencies raise safety concerns. Competing companies like Waymo have taken a more cautious approach, incorporating audio sensors and dedicated test facilities for rail scenarios. Tesla has not publicly addressed the specific complaints, though Musk has promised software updates in late 2025.