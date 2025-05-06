WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tesla | cybertruck | inventory | elon musk

Tesla Cybertruck Inventory Balloons to High of 10K Units

By    |   Tuesday, 06 May 2025 10:00 PM EDT

The inventory of Tesla Cybertrucks has ballooned to a record-high of more than 10,000 units, Electrek reported.

At an average price of $78,000, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk could be sitting on nearly $800 million in Cybertruck inventory, according to Monday’s report. That many units accounts for roughly two quarters of sales, according to Electrek.

Electrek’s report comes weeks after Tesla began offering discounts of up to $10,550 on 2024 Cybertruck models in inventory. Those discounts were $4,000 higher than previous breaks.

Electrek reported that Tesla had at least 2,400 Cybertrucks in inventory at the end of the first quarter, reporting now that that number might have been higher.

"Sometimes, Tesla may have many vehicles with the exact same configuration at the same location and it will only publish a single listing for it," Electrek wrote.

Tesla’s first-quarter profits plunged by more than two-thirds amid a boycott of Musk's electric car company that has hurt sales and sent its stock plunging. The Austin, Texas, company said quarterly profits fell by 70% to to $409 million.

Further, Electrek reported Tesla has "significantly slowed" Cybertruck production in recent months.

Electrek called Tesla's issues a "death spiral."

"Who is going to buy one right now knowing Tesla will have to drop prices to move the inventory which will also crush resale values. Incentive is to wait which makes the problem for Tesla even worse," Electrek wrote.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The inventory of Tesla Cybertrucks has ballooned to a record-high of more than 10,000 units, Electrek reported.
tesla, cybertruck, inventory, elon musk
243
2025-00-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved