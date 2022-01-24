Man Arrested in Connection With Death of Tennessee Sheriff Deputy

A man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Sheriff Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home in Springfield, Tennessee, some 20 miles north of Nashville, the The Tennessean reported.

The suspect was brought into custody following an hours-long standoff in Smyrna, about 50 miles southeast of where Puckett's body was found.

Officials did not provide any more information about the suspect or his relationship to Puckett.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we'll provide more details as soon as we're able to do so," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted.

After the 22-year-old Puckett did not report to her shift Sunday, a fellow police officer went to her residence to check on her, where he found the home on fire and was unable to gain entry. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found Puckett dead inside with a gunshot wound.

It was not immediately clear if the gunshot wound or the fire caused the death of Puckett, who was a four-year veteran on the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, according to the Tennessean.

The cause of the fire also remained under investigation.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna's family and her Sheriff's Office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers."

A Robertson County Sheriff's Office added in a statement: