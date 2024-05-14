Telehealth Spurs Rise in Abortions Despite State Bans

The number of abortions in the United States has continued to increase over the past 18 months, defying expectations following the Supreme Court's decision to end federal protection for abortion rights, NPR reported.

According to The Society of Family Planning's WeCount project, this growth has persisted despite the implementation of total abortion bans in 14 states during the research period.

"We are seeing a slow and small steady increase in the number of abortions per month, and this was completely surprising to us," stated Ushma Upadhyay, a professor and public health scientist at the University of California, San Francisco, who co-leads the research.

The project's report revealed that in 2023, there were, on average, 86,000 abortions per month, compared to about 82,000 per month in 2022.

The slight uptick in abortions contrasts with the expectation of a decline, particularly in states with total abortion bans. Florida, California, and Illinois experienced the largest increases in abortion rates, even amid Florida's recent enactment of a 6-week abortion ban effective May 1.

One significant factor contributing to this rise is the emergence of telehealth services, facilitated by regulations loosened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth abortions now account for 19% of all abortions in the U.S., an increase from the 4% reported in the initial WeCount report.

Providers offering telehealth abortions from states protected by shield laws have played a pivotal role in the surge. These laws shield doctors and clinics from prosecution or liability when providing abortion care to individuals from other states. Between July and December 2023, over 40,000 people in states with abortion bans and telehealth restrictions received medication abortions through providers in shield law-protected states.

"Telemedicine overall is meeting the needs of people who either want to or need to remain in their banned or restricted state for their care," said Angel Foster, founder of The MAP, a group practice operating under Massachusetts' shield laws.

The convenience and privacy afforded by telehealth services have attracted patients seeking abortion care. Jillian Barovick, co-founder of Juniper Midwifery, which offers telehealth medication abortion, emphasized its affordability and convenience compared to traditional in-clinic procedures.

"It's affordable, it's convenient, and it feels more private," she said.

While telehealth has expanded access to abortion care, concerns persist regarding its regulation and potential legal challenges. Existing lawsuits, including one awaiting a Supreme Court decision concerning the drug mifepristone, could disrupt the telehealth surge by restricting the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs.

Should the Supreme Court affirm an appeals court ruling, providers would effectively be prohibited from sending the drug by mail.