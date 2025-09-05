2 Teens Arrested in D.C. Murder of Congressional Intern

Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Authorities say a third juvenile suspect remains at large.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the two teens, identified as Jalen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr., will be charged as adults with first-degree murder in the June 30 slaying. Prosecutors indicated that additional charges could follow once the case is presented to a grand jury.

Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was gunned down late at night in Washington when stray bullets struck him multiple times, according to investigators. He was working as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., while preparing to begin his senior year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"He was an innocent bystander who was caught in a violent act that was not meant for him," Pirro said. "His death is a stark reminder of how fragile life is and how violence too often visits us in the nation's capital."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi praised investigators, crediting surveillance reviews and multiple witness interviews for leading authorities to the suspects.

"Thanks to outstanding investigative work from the FBI, two of his suspected killers were just arrested," Bondi said. "If convicted, they will face severe justice. We hope this provides some measure of solace to his family."

Both suspects were taken into custody in Washington, D.C., and have prior violent records in juvenile court, Pirro said.

Pirro used the press conference to sharply criticize the D.C. City Council, accusing local lawmakers of blocking efforts to crack down on juvenile crime.

"The D.C. Council has coddled young criminals for years," Pirro said. "They reject mandatory minimums the law requires. They don't force judges to follow the law."

The case has renewed scrutiny of rising crime in the nation's capital and the challenges federal prosecutors face when dealing with violent juvenile offenders.