Tear Gas Fired as Chicago Neighbors Confront Federal Agents During Immigration Arrest

Dozens of community members and protesters were met with tear gas on Friday in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood after they tried to stop federal agents from arresting a construction worker.

A court order had limited the use of tear gas during demonstrations against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Chicago.

President Donald Trump's ongoing "Operation Midway Blitz" deportation drive in Chicago has spurred arrests across the city and sparked widespread protests. In response, Trump sent hundreds of National Guard troops to Illinois to quell what his administration called unprecedented violence against federal law enforcement, a directive that was halted by another court.

Chicago residents closely track federal agents' movements through the city and will often attempt to intercept officers and warn undocumented immigrants of the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

