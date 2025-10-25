WATCH TV LIVE

Tear Gas Fired as Chicago Neighbors Confront Federal Agents During Immigration Arrest

Protesters gather outside an ICE processing facility in Broadview, Ill. a suburb of Chicago, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Saturday, 25 October 2025 04:29 PM EDT

Dozens of community members and protesters were met with tear gas on Friday in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood after they tried to stop federal agents from arresting a construction worker.

A court order had limited the use of tear gas during demonstrations against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Chicago.

President Donald Trump's ongoing "Operation Midway Blitz" deportation drive in Chicago has spurred arrests across the city and sparked widespread protests. In response, Trump sent hundreds of National Guard troops to Illinois to quell what his administration called unprecedented violence against federal law enforcement, a directive that was halted by another court.

Chicago residents closely track federal agents' movements through the city and will often attempt to intercept officers and warn undocumented immigrants of the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Reuters was able to independently verify the location with the design of the buildings and road layout that matched the file and satellite imagery of the residential area. Reuters was able to independently verify the date with the original file metadata from the source and corroborating reports from the scene.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


