WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: teamsters | union | presidential | endorsement | ups | donald trump | kamala harris

Teamsters to Meet Wednesday on Presidential Endorsement

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 08:34 AM EDT

The Teamsters executive board is meeting Wednesday in Washington as the 1.3 million-member union decides who to endorse in the 2024 presidential election.

The Teamsters' endorsement could be a factor in a handful of battleground states that will decide the Nov. 5 election, including Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, where union membership is strong.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien said Monday the union could make its pick as early as Wednesday after union representatives met with Vice President Kamala Harris. They met her Republican rival Donald Trump in January.

"We can't kick this can down the road," O'Brien said.

The Teamsters, one of the country's largest unions, represents truck drivers and a wide range of other workers including airline pilots and zookeepers.

The union endorsed Biden in 2020, as well as Democrats Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. It picked Republicans in some earlier elections.

Most major unions have endorsed Harris, including the United Auto Workers union. The AFL-CIO, which represents 60 unions and 12.5 million workers, endorsed Harris in July.

O'Brien spoke to the Republican National Convention in July, but also criticized Trump for suggesting that workers who go on strike could be fired.

The union will present the results of polling of its members to the executive board Wednesday, which is one factor in its decision making.

Asked if the union could opt not to make an endorsement, O'Brien said: "We are going to look at any and all options ... We need to make sure we make the right decision."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Teamsters executive board is meeting Wednesday in Washington as the 1.3 million-member union decides who to endorse in the 2024 presidential election.
teamsters, union, presidential, endorsement, ups, donald trump, kamala harris
256
2024-34-18
Wednesday, 18 September 2024 08:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved