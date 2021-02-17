Tea Party Patriots Action 'Deeply Saddened' Rush Limbaugh's Death

The conservative nonprofit Tea Party Patriots Action on Wednesday released a statement to mourn the death of talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, 70.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rush Limbaugh," said the group's honorary chairman Jenny Beth Martin in the statement.

"He was a legend in every sense of the word," she continued. "He not only gave conservatives a powerful voice, he inspired and encouraged tens of millions of our fellow citizens to embrace ideas that allowed them to achieve the American Dream — in Ronald Reagan's words, to become whatever God intended them to become.

"Rush helped change America for the better, and his legacy will long outlast those of his detractors. We thank him for his unmatched contribution to the country he dearly loved. He will truly be missed. We will remember him and his loved ones in our prayers."

Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, announced his death on his radio show Wednesday.

"As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time."