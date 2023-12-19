×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Tayyip Erdogan | turkey | arms | sales | fighter | jets | nato

Erdogan: US, Canada Could Help Turkey Move on Sweden NATO Bid

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:00 AM EST

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted Tuesday as saying that positive developments on the U.S. sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and on Canada's arms embargo, would help Turkey's parliament move toward ratifying Sweden's NATO membership bid.

"Positive developments we expect both on (procuring U.S.) F-16s and Canada's promises (on lifting its arms embargo) would help our parliament to have a positive approach on Sweden... All of them are linked," Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Hungary, broadcaster Haberturk and others said.

NATO members Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the membership bid Sweden made last year.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted Tuesday as saying that positive developments on the U.S. sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and on Canada's arms embargo, would help Turkey's parliament move toward ratifying Sweden's NATO membership bid.
Tayyip Erdogan, turkey, arms, sales, fighter, jets, nato, sweden, membership
100
2023-00-19
Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved