Taylor Swift Sells 1 of Her Jets Amid Tracking Flap

Taylor Swift has sold one of her private jets amid controversy that arose after her lawyers threatened legal action against a student tracking her movements.

The singer parted ways with her Dassault Falcon 900 on Jan. 30, Business Insider reported.

The jet was previously registered under SATA LLC, a company sharing an address with Taylor Swift Productions in Nashville, according to documents from the Tennessee Secretary of State cited by BI.

Federal Aviation Authority records indicate Swift's holding company acquired the Dassault Falcon 900 in 2009.

The jet is currently registered to a Missouri-based company established in 2006. A representative from the company did not respond to BI's request for comment.

Swift retains ownership of a Dassault 7X jet, fueling speculation among fans and media she may use it to travel from Japan to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce is playing, following her performance in Tokyo this weekend.

The jet was sold just a week before Swift's legal team sent a cease and desist letter to Jack Sweeney, who runs social media accounts tracking the flights of aircraft owned by notable figures like billionaires and politicians.

The attorneys characterized the actions of the University of Central Florida student as "reckless" and asserted the singer lives "in a constant state of fear for her personal safety," according to Sky News.

"While this may be a game for you or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter," the 14-time Grammy winner's lawyers wrote in the letter.

Swift's lawyers accused Sweeney of "stalking and harassing behavior" in the letter. The student's own lawyers have rejected the allegations.

"I think the people are interested," Sweeney told BI over text. "You should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it as, after all, it is public information."