Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Vote on Super Tuesday

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Taylor Swift urged her more than 282 million followers to get to the polls.

"Today, March 5, is the presidential primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories," Swift, who has a home in Tennessee, wrote.

"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," she continued. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the U.S., check your polling places and times at vote.org."

In the past, Swift has urged her supporters to participate in voting, especially encouraging young people to make use of early voting during the 2020 election. She endorsed President Joe Biden during that time.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," Swift said at the time of her endorsement.

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," she continued. "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."

Swift first grew vocal about politics ahead of the 2018 midterm election, when she endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who were running for Senate and House of Representatives.

In announcing her endorsement, Swift said, while she was initially "reluctant" to share her political opinions, "several events in my life and in the world in the past two years" left her feeling "very differently about that now," according to CNN.

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she wrote at the time.

Swift has not yet endorsed a candidate for president in 2024.