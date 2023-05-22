Taylor Swift Song Can Save Lives: American Heart Association

Taylor Swift's music could possibly save lives, according to the American Heart Association.

The AHA has noted the pop icon's 2019 hit, "The Man," is at just the right tempo to perform CPR to. The song, which plays at 110 beat per minute, is at just the right pace to perform chest compressions, AHA revealed in an Instagram post.

"If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest. A song with 100-120 beats per minute — like Taylor Swift's 'The Man' — can help you keep the right rhythm," the post read.

Swift is currently in the middle of her Eras tour and during her most recent stadium show provided fans with a rare personal update.

"I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," she shared while appearing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, according to reports.

"I don't know, it's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued.

Preparing to launch into her song "Question...?" off her latest album, "Midnights," Swift added, "So, I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of really happy memories."

Reports emerged earlier this month that Swift had secretly been dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy shortly after ending her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. An insider speaking with The Sun said that although the pair have been together for just a few weeks, "they are madly in love."

"It's super-early days, but it feels right," the insider said. "They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn't work out."

The source added, although Swift and Alwyn announced their breakup last month, they had actually split up in February, "so there was absolutely no crossover."