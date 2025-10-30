4 GOP Senators Vote With Dems to Repeal Trump Tariffs

Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska sided with all Senate Democrats in voting to block the president's tariffs.

The joint resolution declares that Trump's April 2 national emergency declaration, which authorized the broad imposition of tariffs, will terminate once the measure becomes law.

A similar effort to revoke the tariffs failed in April, when McConnell and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island were absent. In that vote, Vice President JD Vance broke a 49-49 tie to preserve the tariffs.

Co-sponsor of Thursday's resolution, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said before the vote, "American families are being squeezed by prices going up and up and up."

"Today it's possible for the Senate to focus on bringing families relief to their wallets. Congress can vote to repeal Donald Trump's trade taxes and stop taking money out of Americans' pockets," he added.

The measure is expected to stall in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is unlikely to bring it to a vote — making Thursday's Senate action largely symbolic.

Earlier this year, President Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose a 10% tariff on imports from countries worldwide, citing a "national emergency" stemming from persistent U.S. trade deficits.

Thursday's Senate rebuke comes shortly after Trump announced the U.S. would reduce tariffs on Chinese imports from 57% to 47%, following negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping. As part of that agreement, China pledged to resume large purchases of U.S. soybeans and continue exporting rare earth elements for another year.