Trump Again Defends Tariffs as Supreme Court Weighs His Authority

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday with a fiery defense of his tariff policies, warning that America faces a "National Security catastrophe" if the Supreme Court undercuts his authority.

"The ‘Pay Back' Numbers being quoted by the Radical Left Lunatics… are much higher than those being stated by our Fake Opposition," Trump wrote, claiming that the real amount the country would owe in tariff revenue and investments "would be in excess of $2 Trillion Dollars."

Trump accused critics of manipulating figures to make it "easy to get out of this terrible situation that these Anarchists and Thugs have put us into."

He framed the dispute as a fight against both "Radical Left" opponents at home and foreign nations "that would do anything to be allowed to charge us Tariffs without retribution."

The post arrived as the Supreme Court deliberates over whether Trump's sweeping tariffs violated constitutional limits on presidential power.

Last week, justices heard arguments over whether Trump's trade restrictions, originally justified under national security and emergency powers, were lawful without explicit approval from Congress.

According to reporting from The Associated Press and The Washington Post, several justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch, voiced skepticism about the administration's claim that the tariffs were purely regulatory.

They questioned whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act or other statutes give the president authority to impose what functionally amount to taxes, which the Constitution reserves to Congress.

During oral arguments, Roberts reportedly warned that letting presidents impose tariffs at will could "blur the line between emergency powers and tax policy."

Justice Amy Coney Barrett noted that even past wartime measures had clearer congressional backing.

Those exchanges underscored concerns that Trump's expansive use of trade restrictions might exceed the limits envisioned by lawmakers.

Trump, however, has continued to cast the issue in stark economic and security terms. His claim of a potential $2 trillion loss builds on his long-standing argument that tariffs are a vital shield against exploitation by foreign competitors, especially China, and a cornerstone of his America First economic agenda.

In his post, he accused unnamed "foreign countries" of lobbying the Court indirectly by "stating low Numbers so that the Court will think it is easy" to roll back his tariffs.

Legal experts cited by Bloomberg News said the court's eventual ruling could redefine the scope of presidential authority over trade.

If the justices side with the challengers, they may curb a power Trump and his advisers have wielded aggressively while citing national security to justify duties on steel, aluminum, and consumer goods.

It is not clear exactlyl when the high court will issue a ruling.

For Trump, the stakes go beyond economics. His message on Truth Social casts the confrontation as a test of national resolve.