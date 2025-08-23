Trump: US Conducting Tariff Investigation Into Furniture Imports

President Donald Trump said Friday his administration will conduct a "major" tariff investigation on furniture entering the United States.

"I am pleased to announce that we are doing a major tariff investigation on furniture coming into the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Within the next 50 days, that investigation will be completed, and furniture coming from other countries into the United States will be tariffed at a rate yet to be determined.

"This will bring the furniture business back to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and States all across the Union. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has previously defended Trump’s trade agenda, telling Newsmax earlier this year that foreign competition has "exploited" U.S. manufacturers and specifically pointed to the struggles of domestic furniture makers. Trump has also highlighted the industry on the campaign trail, portraying it as emblematic of American jobs lost to globalization.

Furniture would be the latest imported products targeted for a national security investigation by the Trump administration. It announced Thursday a national security probe into imported wind turbines and has previously targeted copper and other metals.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.