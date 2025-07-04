WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tariffs | eu | agriculture | food

EU Diplomat: US Has Threatened Potential 17 Percent Tariff on EU Food Exports

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a press briefing with and U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. (Annabelle Gordon/Sipa via AP)

Friday, 04 July 2025 01:31 PM EDT

The United States has threatened to impose a potential 17% tariff on agriculture and food exports from the European Union, an EU diplomat said on Friday.

Negotiators from the European Commission are in talks with U.S. counterparts in a bid to secure relief from U.S. tariffs and avoid any further hikes.

The Commission briefed EU envoys and said the United States had floated a possible U.S. levy on EU food, the EU diplomat said. 

The deadline U.S. President Donald Trump set for major trading partners to strike deals with Washington or face hefty tariffs expires next week, bringing to a close 90 days of volatility but leaving global investors in the dark over what will happen next.

Trump's propensity to issue a threat, or impose a new tariff, only to reverse course shortly afterwards has led to turmoil over the past three months.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


