WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tariffs | economists | cnn | trump

CNN: Costs Haven't Risen Since Trump's Tariffs Began

By    |   Friday, 20 June 2025 02:28 PM EDT

Mainstream economists issued dire warnings when President Donald Trump announced his tariff campaign: prices would spike, they said, triggering a renewed inflation crisis, but that hasn't happened, reports CNN.

Annualized inflation hit 2.4% in May, up from 2.3% in April, which was the U.S. economy's lowest inflation since February 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Goldman Sachs predicted that core goods inflation could hit 6.3% this year while JPMorgan said it would nearly double by the end of 2025.

However, many items haven't gotten more expensive — yet.

Dana Telsey, CEO and chief research officer of Telsey Advisory Group, said that's because "many retailers are still selling through their lower-cost inventory."

Added Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Goods being sold at retailers today may have been imported several months ago, before tariffs were imposed."

Trump's team told CNN the economists who predicted a downturn "have all been discredited."

"What we got in the first term [of Trump's presidency] was not recession or inflation, we got price stability, robust economic growth and rising wages, just as we thought we would," he said.

Economists are saying it will still happen, though.

"It's a question of when, not if," Stephanie Roth, chief economist at Wolfe Research, told CNN.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Mainstream economists issued dire warnings when President Donald Trump announced his tariff campaign: prices would spike, they said, triggering a renewed inflation crisis, but that hasn't happened, reports CNN.
tariffs, economists, cnn, trump
206
2025-28-20
Friday, 20 June 2025 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved