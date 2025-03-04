Trudeau Tells Trump: Tariffs Are 'Very Dumb,' Canada Striking Back

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told President Donald Trump on Tuesday that his new tariffs on Canadian imports were "a very dumb thing to do" and said Ottawa was striking back immediately.

Trudeau, speaking hours after Trump launched a trade war against Mexico and Canada, said Canada was imposing immediate 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports and if need be would target another C$125 billion worth in 21 days' time.

"There is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today," Trudeau told reporters, adding that Canada would challenge the U.S. measures at the World Trade Organization and through the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Trump declared Canada had failed to do enough to stem the flow of the deadly fentanyl opioid and its precursor chemicals into the U.S., an argument Trudeau called "completely bogus, completely unjustified, completely false."

Trudeau, who will step down as prime minister after the ruling Liberal Party chooses a new leader Sunday, warned Canadians that tough times were coming. Economists say Canada, which sends 75% of all exports to the United States, will plunge into a recession unless the tariffs are lifted quickly.

But they also say Americans are likely to suffer as well, given how tightly the two economies are connected. In late January, The Wall Street Journal edictorial board claimed Trump would be launching "the dumbest trade war in history" if he went ahead.

"It's not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you're a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do," Trudeau said.

Trump's actions are unprecedented and threaten to severely damage relations between the three trading partners.

Canada's two most populous provinces, Quebec and Ontario, are taking U.S. alcohol off the shelves of provincially run liquor stores and Canadian sports fans have begun booing U.S. teams.

"We're going to choose to try to buy Canadian products and forgo bourbon and other classic American products. And yeah, we're probably going to keep booing the American anthem," Trudeau said.

"But let me tell Americans, we're not booing you, we're not booing your teams, we're not booing your players. We're booing a policy that is designed to hurt us. And we're insulted and we're angry ... we're going to fight and we're going to win."