Target Offers 'Tuck-Friendly' Bathing Suits in Pride Line

Target is offering a "tuck-friendly" bathing suit in this year's LGBTQ Pride clothing collection, which is seemingly designed for children, according to the Daily Mail.

The swimsuits appear in the Pride section, which is often set up towards the front of the stores, and have tags on them advertising the "tuck-friendly construction" and "extra crotch coverage," which helps biological men conceal their genitals.

The Daily Mail identified the adult one-piece colorblock swimsuit, which retails for $40, as one of the tuck-friendly swimwear options, though it is not listed as such on Target's website. Customer product reviews mention "tuck-friendly" tags on the garment, however, and it is pictured with such tags in photos taken by the Mail.

Target has come under fire for putting the item in the "Pride Adult Clothing" section and for using a child-like model to advertise the product.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh featured a video on his show Tuesday of a woman finding the "tuck-friendly" bathing suits in her local Target store.

"We can also clearly see that the bathing suits, though not in the kids' section, are available in kids' sizes," Walsh said, after seeing the store's selection. "Either those are sizes for kids or for very, very, very small adults, which, I guess, is the excuse they're going to go with."

Target's Pride collection this year also features items for babies and young children, including a onesie emblazoned with "Just be you and feel the love," as well as a children's book titled "'Twas the Night Before Pride."

The activist group Gays Against Groomers tweeted, "This is what you will find in the kid's section of @Target."

"We urge you to take your business elsewhere," the group said. "They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing. We hope there are enough parents out there that understand how wrong this is and show them that this garbage will not sell. The only thing these people understand is money. Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them."

Sales of Bud Light beer have dropped for the fifth consecutive week after the brand's controversial partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, casting doubts on the company's future as Memorial Day and summer draw near.

According to the Mail, Target has supported Pride — which celebrates the LGBTQ community — every year since 2013. The retail giant publicly endorsed marriage equality in 2014 and announced it was ending its policy of segregating products such as toys by gender the following year.

Amid a national debate about transgender bathroom access, Target announced in April 2016 that transgender customers were free to use whichever bathroom they preferred.

After backlash ensued, the company spent $20 million in August 2016 to add a private bathroom to each of its stores.