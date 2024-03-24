N.J. First Lady Tammy Murphy Suspends Senate Campaign

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has suspended her U.S. Senate campaign to replace Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., as he faces federal corruption charges.

Murphy announced her decision in a video posted to her social media Sunday.

"New Jersey's next senator must focus on the issues of our time and not be mired in tearing others down while dividing the people of our party and state," she said.

Her decision to drop out likely clears the way for Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., in the Democrat primary June 4.

Menendez announced he would not run in that primary but did not rule out seeking reelection as an independent.