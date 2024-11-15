WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: t-mobile | china | hacker

T-Mobile Hacked in Massive Chinese Breach of Telecom Networks: WSJ

T-Mobile Hacked in Massive Chinese Breach of Telecom Networks: WSJ
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 15 November 2024 08:29 PM EST

T-Mobile's network was among the systems hacked in a damaging Chinese cyber-espionage operation that gained entry into multiple U.S. and international telecommunications companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Hackers linked to a Chinese intelligence agency were able to breach T-Mobile as part of a monthslong campaign to spy on the cellphone communications of high-value intelligence targets, the Journal added, without saying when the attack took place.

"T-Mobile is closely monitoring this industry-wide attack," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

"At this time, T-Mobile systems and data have not been impacted in any significant way, and we have no evidence of impacts to customer information."

It was unclear what information, if any, was taken about T-Mobile customers' calls and communications records, according to the WSJ report.

On Wednesday, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. cyber watchdog agency CISA said China-linked hackers have intercepted surveillance data intended for American law enforcement agencies after breaking into an unspecified number of telecom companies.

Earlier in October, the Journal reported that Chinese hackers accessed the networks of U.S. broadband providers, including Verizon Communications, AT&T and Lumen Technologies, and obtained information from systems the federal government uses for court-authorized wiretapping.

Beijing has previously denied claims by the U.S. government and others that it has used hackers to break into foreign computer systems. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
T-Mobile's network was among the systems hacked in a damaging Chinese cyber-espionage operation that gained entry into multiple U.S. and international telecommunications companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.Hackers...
t-mobile, china, hacker
229
2024-29-15
Friday, 15 November 2024 08:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved