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Tags: sysco | 29 billion | restaurant depot

Sysco Nears $29 Billion Deal to Buy Restaurant Depot

Monday, 30 March 2026 06:48 AM EDT

Food distributor Sysco is nearing a $29 billion deal to acquire catering supplier Restaurant Depot, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Shares of Sysco, which has a market cap of $39.2 billion, were down about 2% in premarket trading.

According to the terms of the deal, Restaurant Depot shareholders would receive $21.6 billion in cash and 91.5 million Sysco shares, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sysco and Restaurant Depot did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Food distributor Sysco is nearing a $29 billion deal to acquire catering supplier Restaurant Depot, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
sysco, 29 billion, restaurant depot
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2026-48-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 06:48 AM
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