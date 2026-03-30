Sysco Nears $29 Billion Deal to Buy Restaurant Depot

Food distributor Sysco is nearing a $29 billion deal to acquire catering supplier Restaurant Depot, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Shares of Sysco, which has a market cap of $39.2 billion, were down about 2% in premarket trading.

According to the terms of the deal, Restaurant Depot shareholders would receive $21.6 billion in cash and 91.5 million Sysco shares, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sysco and Restaurant Depot did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.